Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package
IMF and home-grown solutions

IMF and home-grown solutions

National

MN
Muhammad Nasir
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Geo hit drama serial ‘Romeo Weds Heer’ from 21st

KARACHI: The much anticipated drama, Romeo Weds Heer, another signature drama serial by the 7th Sky Entertainment after blockbuster serial Khaani is all set to start from October 21, every Sunday at 8 pm on Geo TV. Romeo Weds Heer is the first of its kind in the Pakistan Drama Industry, an entertaining power packed rom-com that is supported by absolutely dynamic and upbeat sound tracks.

The drama teasers have already been launched a month ago, masses have latched on to it and it is already the buzz for drama enthusiasts. It is a light hearted serial that has the power to amuse the audience by its amazing comical situations. The interesting title adds more flavour to the whole concept. Romeo Weds Heer brings back the most celebrated couple of the epic drama Khaani, Sana Javed and Feroze Khan in lead roles along with a stellar cast of Syed Shafaat Ali, Firdous Jamal and Saman Ansari.

The exclusive drama is the brainchild of the most creative duo of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi who have given chart-toppers dramas such as Daam, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan, Tum Kon Piya, Noor e Zindagi, Khaali Haath, Shehr-e Zaat, Mohabbat Tum Se Navratilova Hai, Doraha, Mairaj ul Uroos, record breaking one & only Khaani and the recent chartbuster Ghar Titli Ka Par.

The play is penned by Dr. Muhammad Younis Butt who is known for his humor skill set and writer of the hit satirical TV series Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain and directed by the ace director Anjum Shahzad who has blockbuster Khaani, Mairat ul Uroos and many other hit serials under his belt. Romeo Weds Heer promises to be a fun-filled journey for the audience. 7th Sky Entertainment (or Seventh Sky Entertainment) is one of the largest independent production house in Pakistan spearheaded by Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi. As Pakistan's premier broadcast and entertainment company, 7th Sky Entertainment has produced blockbuster & award winning serials.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement