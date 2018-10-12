Inquiry initiated against VC Sindh University over alleged corruption

KARACHI: On the directions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Anti-Corruption Department has initiated inquiry against Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat on charges of misuse of authority, illegal appointments, postings and promotions and violation of rules.

The Anti-Corruption Department through an official letter, a copy of which is available with The News, directed the director finance of the university to appear in-person along with the record of the expenditure and details of development works and bank accounts details on October 17.

According to well-placed sources in the Chief Minister House, the CM was annoyed due to mismanagement in the affairs of the University of Sindh. Some senior professors and officers of the university approached the CM for inquiry of alleged corruption and violation of rules in the university allegedly by the vice-chancellor.

According to the official record, at the time of joining of incumbent VC Dr Burfat in January 2017, there was balance of Rs1.1 billion in 52 bank accounts of the university, but currently 27 accounts have zero balance and the university’s financial affairs are being run through overdraft, and in the current month, salary of the employees was paid through loan of bank. Official record further suggested that there was embezzlement in purchase of vehicles.

Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Zameer Abbasi in his official letter directed the director finance of the university to provide list of bank accounts reflecting balance till date with effect from joining by the incumbent VC, list of vehicles in use of the VC and his family, statements of fuel cards in use of the VC and his family, details of purchases and procurement made in VC Burfat’s tenure, details of development works and detail of appointments, promotions and postings made in his tenure.

On behalf of the VC, Registrar of University Saleem Chandio told this correspondent that all the affairs of Sindh University were fair and according to merit. He added that all the development works and expenditures were made according to rules.

Chandio concluded that there was an internal audit procedure in the university and if any of the employees have any proof of corruption or violation of rules, he should consult the management and the university authorities will cooperate with any inquiring agency in their work.