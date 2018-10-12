11 children die in Sukkur village wall collapse

SUKKUR: A calamity struck a family in Salehpat when their 11 children were killed following the collapse of one of the walls of their house on Thursday in village Ghulam Sarwar Shanbhani in Sukkur.

The tragedy struck when the children ranging in age from 2-12 years were playing in the house when the wall collapsed, burying them under the debris. The family members and neighbours rushed to rescue the children and pulled them from the debris. But by the time they could be pulled out, as many six of them had died in the immediate impact, family and medical sources said. Later, the bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Sukkur, where five more children could not survive their serious injuries. The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, took notice of the tragic incident and directed the DC Sukkur to submit a report.

SUKKUR: Calamity struck a family in Salehpat when their 11 children were killed following the collapse of one of the walls of their house on Thursday in village Ghulam Sarwar Shanbhani in Sukkur.

The tragedy struck when the children ranging in age from 2-12 years were playing in the house when the wall collapsed, burying them under the debris. The family members and the neighbours rushed to rescue the children and pulled them from the debris. But by the time they could be pulled out, as many as six of them had died due to the immediate impact, family and medical sources said. Later, the bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Sukkur, where five more children could not survive their serious injuries.

The deceased children were identified as seven-year-old Rukhsana, 6-year-old Yaqub, 12-year-old Gudi, 6-year-old Zulfat, 12-year-old Ruksana, 9-year-old Akbar, 6-year-old Manzoora, 4-year-old Sattara, 2-year-old Dilshad, 9-year-old Sakhi Dino and 12-year-old Razia, while Dilshad and Sakhidino were wounded.

The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, directed the DC Sukkur to submit a report about the tragic incident. The Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, visited the injured at the Sukkur Civil Hospital and directed the MS to ensure all medical facilities to the injured. The deputy commissioner also constituted an inquiry team to find out the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, in yet another avoidable tragedy, an 8-year-old boy was electrocuted in Badin due to the negligence and callousness of the HESCO staff. The incident occurred in Natho Labari village near Talhar, when the children going to school came in contact with a snapped live electric wire lying unattended on the ground. As a result, 8-year-old Shankar was electrocuted, while his six-year-old friend was injured. The injured boy was shifted to the Hyderabad Civil Hospital in critical condition. The chief of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company suspended the SDO Wapda, Talhar Molidino and Line Superintendent Abdul Sattar for negligence.

Meanwhile, two persons including a mother and her son were killed following collision of their motorcycle with an ambulance on the Shahpur Road. The victims were identified as Mst Naimat and her son Ghulam Mustafa.