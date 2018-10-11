Zulqarnain, Amal annex U-18 badminton titles

LAHORE: Raja Zulqarnain Haider and Amal Munib won their Under-18 singles titles in men’s and women’s categories of the Punjab Junior Badminton Championship that concluded here on Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan and Majid Ali Ch who were chief guest distributed the cash prizes and trophies amongst the finalists.

Both Zulqarnain and Miss Amal got their age group titles after hard-fought encounters.In the boys U-14 singles Saad Amir (Lhr) won the title and in the boys u-16 singles Raza Ali Adil (Lhr) took title.

In the girls singles U-16 category Zainab Chaudhry (Lhr) and in the boys doubles U-18 event Raja Zulqarnain & Tayyab Shafiq (Lhr) won the title.Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan distributed prizes at the colourful closing ceremony. Development Officer Badminton Asia Sambanthen Sivaperumal, Member Overseas Pakistani Commission Majid Ali Ch, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Secretary PBF Wajid Ali Ch, Secretary Punjab Badminton Association Tayyab Sohail, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo and a large number of badminton players, officials and spectators were also present on this occasion.

Speaking prize distribution ceremony, DG SBP Aamir Jan said Sports Board Punjab is giving maximum opportunities to young talented players to express their talent. Addressing the closing ceremony, Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said that National Junior Championship will start from Oct 11 and after that table tennis championship will be organized. “We are also planning to hold several sports competitions at district and divisional level including Punjab Games in the coming months,” he informed. Aamir Jan said establishing top class sports infrastructure in the province has been top priority of Sports Board Punjab. “SBP will continue to promote sports through marvelous efforts in the province. We are collaborating with different sports associations to hold sports competitions across the province. Hundreds of young male and female players took part in these sports events.”Secretary General PBF Wajid Ali thanked DG SBP Aamir Jan for extending all facilities for Punjab Junior Badminton Championship.

Following are the results:

Boys U-14 Singles Final: Saad Amir (Lhr) beat M Ibrahim (Rwl) by 21-16, 21-17

Boys U-16 Singles Final: Raza Ali Adil (Lhr) beat Raja Hassan (Hzd) by 21-17, 25-23

Men’s U-18 Single Final: Raja Zulqarnain Haider (HZD) beat Muqsit Amir (Fsd) by 14-21, 21-15, 21-14

Men’s U-18 Doubles Finals: Raja Zulqarnain (Hzd) & Tayyab Shafiq (Lhr) beat Muqsit Amir (Fsd) by 16-21, 21-15, 21-19

Girls U-16 Singles Final: Zainab Chaudhry (Lhr) beat Tayyaba Shafiq (Lhr) by 21-14, 21-12 Women’s U-18 Single Final: Amal Munib (Lhr) beat Laiba Masoud (Lhr) by 21-13, 21-5.