PM appoints Babar as polio focal person

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday approved appointment of communications and advocacy specialist Babar Bin Atta as the PM's Focal Person for Polio Eradication. The other two nominees for the position were MNAs Javeria Zafar Aheer and Asma Qadeer.

Polio eradication is being tackled in Pakistan as a national public health emergency since 2011 and a yearly National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) is being implemented across Pakistan under the guidance of the National Task Force led by the PM. It is the job of the Polio Focal Person to ensure closer oversight and provide real-time political support to the programme besides overseeing NEAP implementation on behalf of the PM.

Babar has been tasked to brief the PM and the National Task Force on the polio situation as well as the steps required to be taken by the federal and provincial governments to achieve the goal of polio eradication. Additionally, he will also represents the country programme at different national and international fora including meetings of the Technical Advisory Group and the Independent Monitoring Board for Polio Eradication.

Babar remained associated with the Polio Eradication Programme as a communications specialist from 2016 to 2014. He was a key member of the communications team that designed the public perception campaign of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI).

He also conceived and implemented 'Sheat Ka Insaf' in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In 2009, he designed the communications and advocacy component of the PM's Action Plan on Polio Eradication.