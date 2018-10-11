VC, lecturer of Shaheed Benazir varsity tender resignation

SUKKUR: The Vice Chancellor of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, Arshad Saleem and lecturer Aamir Khattak have submitted their resignations pending a probe into the alleged harassment controversy. The vice chancellor said he was undergoing mental agony following the harassment allegations by a girl student and had tendered his resignation to remove the stigma through a fair and transparent inquiry.

Farzana Jamali, student of English department at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, had levelled harassment allegations against a lecturer of the English Department and the vice chancellor. She had also claimed FIRs were registered against her family members to withdraw her accusation. Later, Farzana Jamali approached the Sindh High Court with her complaint and held a token hunger strike at the Nawabshah Press Club.