15,000 teachers to be hired: Sindh education minister

SUKKUR: The Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah, announced to appoint 15,000 teachers soon after third party validation. While talking to the media at the Larkana Press Club on Wednesday, Sardar Shah said 6,000 teachers would be hired in the first phase. He said he has directed the police to register FIRs against people who have occupied schools.

Regarding schools without basic amenities, the minister said he would ensure the schools had compound walls, toilets, clean drinking water and electricity. The minister said the Sindh government is determined to achieve 100 percent literacy rate in the province. He said the private schools have been bound to collect fees accordingly to the law and said some private schools are not implementing the Sindh government’s policy of providing free education to 10 percent children in their schools.