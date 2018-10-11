Railway Police recover 16.5 kg heroin

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Police recovered 16.5 kilogram heroin at Wagah Railway Station on Wednesday. As per details, when a goods train reached Wagah Railway Station, during inspection Pakistan Railways Police, Anti-Narcotics and Customs officials recovered heroin which was kept in piston cylinder. Unidentified people had kept the drug in 33 packets under the bogie of the train.