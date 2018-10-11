Nubaira fails to impress in Youth Olympics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nubaira Babar performed poorly in Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday. In the qualification round of 10- metre Air Pistol category, Nubaira scored 518-06x points (82, 90, 85, 86, 86, 89), finishing at the bottom. There were 20 players competing in this event. Nubaira had got a quota place to participate in the Youth Olympics.
