Nubaira fails to impress in Youth Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nubaira Babar performed poorly in Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday. In the qualification round of 10- metre Air Pistol category, Nubaira scored 518-06x points (82, 90, 85, 86, 86, 89), finishing at the bottom. There were 20 players competing in this event. Nubaira had got a quota place to participate in the Youth Olympics.