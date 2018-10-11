Irfan Memorial FC win in football tourney

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Irfan Memorial Football Club hammered Baloch Union FC 5-3 on penalties in All-Karachi Abdul Waheed Memorial 5 Star Football Tournament here at Noorani Eidgah Ground on Wednesday.At the end of the regulation time, the match was locked at 1-1. Mohammad Umair scored the first goal for Baloch Union FC, while Zahoor scored equaliser for Irfan Memorial. However, Irfan Memorial FC overpowered Baloch Union on penalty kicks.
