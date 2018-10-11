Thu October 11, 2018
Karachi

Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

Nawaz League to support PPP in by-elections

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced on Wednesday that it would support the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) contesting the upcoming by-elections in Sindh.

An agreement to this effect was reached earlier as a PPP delegation led by its Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi met PML-N leader Shah Muhammad Shah at the latter’s residence. Under a reciprocal arrangement, the PPP is supporting the PML-N’s candidates in Punjab’s by-polls.

Addressing a news conference at the residence of PML-N Business Forum President Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, the party’s leaders announced not just supporting the PPP’s candidates but also running their respective election campaigns.

The PML-N’s Shah said that all the candidates of his party contesting the by-polls in Sindh would withdraw from the electoral race in favour of the PPP’s candidates. At another news conference at the Malir Press Club, PML-N candidate Khalil Brohi announced withdrawing in favour of the PPP’s Sajid Jokhio contesting the by-poll for District Malir’s PS-87 constituency.

Brohi said he was withdrawing from the electoral race on the directives of his party’s leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. He said that all the activists and supporters of the PML-N in the constituency would vote for the PPP candidate on October 14.

On behalf of his party’s candidate, PPP Malir President Murtaza Baloch thanked the PML-N, saying that together they would fight for the rights of the people, as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has failed to keep its promises. Voting in PS-87 was postponed due to the death of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Sharif Ahmed Khan.

