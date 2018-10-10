Minor girl raped in Hangu

KALAYA: A man allegedly raped a minor girl at Qadri Banda in Hangu district on Tuesday, official sources said.

One Shafiqur Rehman reported to the police that Anwar Khaliq, 35, took six-year old Waheeda Bibi to his hujra where he sexually abused her.

“My daughter Waheeda came home and told me about the inhuman act of Anwar Khaliq,” Shafiqur Rehman said. The police took the girl to hospital where medical examination confirmed the rape.The police registered the case and started conducting raids to arrest the accused.