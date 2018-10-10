Two killed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two people were killed in separate incidents here on Tuesday. Naveed Ahmad of Shalimar Park was on his way when unidentified accused intercepted him and hammered him to death. In another incident, Muzammil Hussain of Qudratabad was allegedly shot dead by Altaf Hussain, Muhammad Usman and their two unidentified accomplices over a monetary dispute.

PROTEST: Residents of Dijkot on Tuesday staged a demonstration and blocked Dijkot-Samundri Road against the murder of a petrol pump guard Rahmat Ali near Roshanwala Bypass by unidentified dacoits.