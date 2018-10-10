10 senators named for probe body

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Secretariat Tuesday sent names of ten senators to the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for the proposed parliamentary commission to probe anomalies in the conduct of general election 2018. The names of legislators were finalised by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani after consultations with Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz and Leader of Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, it was learnt. Senators Mian Raza Rabbani, Javed Abbasi, Abdul Rehman Malik, Usman Kakar and Kalsoom will represent the joint opposition in the commission while the treasury side will be represented by Muhammad Azam Swati, Farogh Nasim, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Khushbakht Shujaat and Nauman Wazir Khattak.