PFA holds women soccer trials

LAHORE: The Punjab Football Association conducted trials to select women players for participation in a national championship. The trials were held under the supervision of director technical Punjab Football Association Asghar Khan Anjum. The selected Punjab woman football team will be shortlisted after a training camp and will take part in the 11th National Woman Football championship 2018. The trials were held at Punjab Football Stadium. Besides Asgher Khan Anjum, Ms Zainab Mushtaq and Sajjad supervised the trials.