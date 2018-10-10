COAS opens Int’l PACES contest

LAHORE: The second International PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Competition started here under arrangements of Pakistan Army.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was the chief guest at the opening ceremony held at Fortress stadium and attended by a large number of spectators. There are sixteen domestic teams from Pakistan Army and seventeen international teams from eleven countries including Bahrain, China, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, South Africa, UAE and UK participating in the competition.

Contingents from seven countries including Egypt, Italy, Myanmar, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan are participating as observers.Welcoming the participants of the competition, COAS highlighted the significance of physical fitness in undertaking the challenges and hardships associated with soldiering.

He said that the competition demands a high level of combat skill to meet the challenges of modern-day warfare. However, the spirit of soldiering and multinational participation is equally if not more important. The competition will continue till October 15.