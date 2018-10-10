Lahore XI annex PBS T20 Cricket trophy

LAHORE: ASR Lahore XI won the trophy of All-Punjab Pakistan Bible Society (PBS) T20 Cricket Championship beating Love Sheikhupura XI by nine wickets in the final played at the Rana Naveed Academy Sheikhupura Ground.

Prof Dr Marina Lamuel and Anthony Aijaz Lamuel, General Secretary, the PBS distributed the prizes after the final. Javed Yousaf was the man of match of the final whereas Ikhlaq Bashir was named as the best player of the tournament.

Khlid Saleem emerged as the best batsman and Amanat Masih was declared as best bowler of the event. Eight teams participated in the event and these teams were from Gujranwala, Kasur, Jaranwala, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Islamabad and Lahore.

A Christian-Muslim harmony exhibition match was arranged on the occasion to promote peace, love and unity among different communities of Pakistan. J. Nasir, Irfan Francis, Basheer Masih, Mati Karamat were among the organising committee. At end of prayers were offered for the prosperity of Pakistan.