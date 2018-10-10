Fatyana says will make efforts for LHC bench at Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: MNA Riaz Fatyana Tuesday promised making efforts for establishing the LHC bench at Faisalabad.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour by a Punjab Bar Council former member Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmad, the PTI MNA said he would work for the approval of a development scheme for the lawyers’ colony at Toba Tek Singh. Fatyana also assured getting a grant from Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and a stoppage of Karakoram express train at Toba Tek Singh. DBA president Raja Khalid Mahmood, senior lawyer Mian Abdul Basit and former district PTI president Dr Waheed Akbar and others were present on the occasion.