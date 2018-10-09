Tue October 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

Punjab Junior Badminton Championship in full swing

LAHORE: SBP Junior Badminton Championship is in full swing at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Monday.

Badminton enthusiasts witnessed some thrilling pre-quarterfinals of Boys U-14 and Boys U-16 categories on the second day of the championship. Lahore players dominated the proceedings in Boys U-14 Singles Pre-quarterfinal and Boys U-16 Singles Pre-quarter-final matches on the second day. Lahore’s Saad Amir and M Rehan recorded comprehensive victories in Boys U-14 Singles Pre-quarterfinal matches. The quarterfinals of the championship will be played in the morning session while the semifinals will be contested in the afternoon session on Tuesday.

Following are the results of second day:

Girls first round U-16 Singles: Mehrun Nisa (Lhr) bt Fatima Asif (Lhr) 21-14, 21-14, Hadiqa Aftab (Lhr) bt Rosheen Ahsen (Lhr) 21-17, 21-7, Arwa Rasheed (Lhr) Naba Ali Jawa (Lhr) 21-17, 21-11, Kashmala Nadeem (Lhr) bt Laiba Iqbal (Lhr) 21-11, 21-16.

Boys U-14 Singles pre-quarterfinal: Saad Amir (Lhr) beat Abdul Mohiman (Vehari) by 21-7, 21-08, Ahmad Niazi (Bhakar) beat Fazal Karim Ahsan (Jhelum) by 23-21, 21-17, M. Rehan (Lhr) beat M Kamal Javed (Rwl) by 21-16, 21-16, Amar Hasan Janjua (Rwl) beat Abdul Mannan (Jhang) by 17-21, 21-16, 21-12, Burhan Ahmad (DG Khan) beat Basim Abdullah (Swl) by 21-17, 21-19, Moeez Faisal (Lhr) beat M Huzaifa (Jhang) 21-7, 21-5, M Ibrahim (Rwl) beat Faizan Asim (Lhr) by 21-9, 21-8, Malik Ghasif Raza (Hzd) beat Zain Ul Abdin (Vehari) by 23-21, 21-10, 21-17.

Boys U-16 Singles pre-quarter-final: Raza Ali (Lhr) beat Kashif Nadeem (Chiniot) by 21-16, 21-9, Haseeb Ahmed (Hzd) beat Anas Muavia (Jhang) by 21-11, 17-21, 21-6, Bilal Nadeem (Lhr) beat M Faizan (Guj) by 21-12, 21-11, M Hanif (Jhang) beat Usaid Azhar (Lhr) by 12-21, 21-12, 23-21, Haris Fareed (Swl) beat Ubaid Khalid (Jhelum) by 21-11, 23-21, Nouman Habib (RY Khan) beat Abdullah Asim (Lhr) by 21-13, 21-16, Hasin Masood (Lhr) beat Saqib Ali (Bwp) by 21-15, 21-9, Raja Hassan (Hzd) beat M Rafay Mehmood (Fsd) by 21-9, 17-21, 21-15.

Boys U-18 Singles 2nd round: Hasheem Ul Hassan (Lhr) beat M. Shafay Mehmood (Fsd) by 21-8, 21-8, Umer Jalil (Bwn) beat Muneeb Ur Rehman (Chiniot) by 23-25, 21-18, 21-18, Faizan Afzal (Bwn) beat Hamza Latif (Bhakar) by 21-11, 21-14, Raja Zulaqnain Haider (Hzd) beat Hanzala (Lhr) by 21-8, 21-10, Ahmad Iqbal (Sialkot) beat Abdullah Shafi (Swl) by 23-2117-21, 21-19, Jalees Yousaf (Vihari) beat Uzair Amir (Lhr) by 21-18, 21-11, Anas Akhtar (Lhr) beat M Umer (Guj) by 21-6, 21-8, Muneeb Haider (Hzd) beat Mustafa Shahid (Lhr) by 17-21, 21-14, 21-16.

