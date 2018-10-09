Tue October 09, 2018
Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
October 9, 2018

‘National Resilience Day perfect tribute to martyrs’

Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that 8th October reminds us of the need to ceaselessly work for better preparedness against disasters. He stated this while addressing the audience as chief guest at an event held to commemorate the victims of the past disasters on occasion of National Resilience Day, here.

The Education Minister said. “We observe this day not only to pay homage to our people who unfortunately lost their lives in disasters, but also to those who relentlessly extended helping hand to the affectees. While appreciating NDMA for renaming this day as National Resilience Day, he said that people of Pakistan have braved recurring disasters over the past two decades with courage and fortitude. “In this context 8th October is rightly renamed as National Resilience Day”, the minister continued.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat in his welcome address has highlighted that according to fiscal risk assessment study by the World Bank, Pakistan was losing 1.2 to 2 billion US dollars on the average to disasters, annually and any disaster of mega magnitude in the future is likely to cost us around US dollars 15 billion. He said that NDMA Pakistan since its inception has not only proved its worth by managing mega disasters but has also set direction right and has moved at an encouraging pace towards ensuring resilience of Pakistan. Chairman NDMA emphasized that consolidation of legal and institutional structures within the system as already approved by the NDMC was essential for effective coordination in the time of emergency.

Later Idrees Mehsood, Member DRR underscored main points of the project of micro level Multi - Hazard Vulnerability and Risk Assessments (MHVRA) undertaken by NDMA. MHVRA is a risk assessment of all districts to form part of Disaster Management Information System that will provide a common operating picture to all stakeholders. Raheela Saad, Member (Admin & Finance) presented Pakistan School Safety Framework (PSSF), a unique initiative of NDMA to ensure school safe. Minister Education not only appreciated this effort of NDMA but assured all possible help and cooperation for of his Ministry in the implementation of PSSF.

Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed, Member (Operations) gave a presentation on coffee-table-book, the Story- a Journey through Resilient Pakistan" that was also launched on this occasion. It was envisioned and developed to pay tribute to the resilient people of this nation, in the wake of natural and human-induced catastrophes. Chief guest distributed award among the representative of those partner organisations that helped Pakistan in hour of need. The chief guest also took a round of the photo gallery and visited live demo of MHVRA and DSS.

