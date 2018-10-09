RBISE announces HSSC-I exams 2018 result

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) on Monday announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual examination Part-I, 2018. According to Control Examination Abid Hussain Kharal, out of total 71,109 enrolled candidates, 69,714 including 62,187 regular and 7,527 private students appeared in the examination.

Total 30,841 candidates remained successful with overall 44.24 pass percentage.

Total 38,752 candidates failed in the exams while 1,383 remained absent.

39,101 female and 30,613 male students appeared in the exams.

The students can check their result on the board’s website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk. The result can also be checked by sending short message service (SMS) at 800286.