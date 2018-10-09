Woman stabs husband to death

LAHORE: A woman killed her husband after a brief exchange of harsh words over some domestic issue in the Islampura police limits on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Rashid. A police official said the victim quarrelled with his wife over some issue following which she stabbed him. As a result, he received injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. The accused woman fled the scene. Police have registered a case and removed the body to morgue.

Student dies: A student of UET died while playing in the university ground in the Gujjarpura police limits on Monday. The victim has been identified as Hassan Tariq. He was in 4th semester of Mechatronics. He was playing volleyball with his friends when he had breathing problem.

He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family. Two held: Nawankot police recovered a huge cache of kites and arrested two accused persons involved in the kite business on Monday. The accused persons have been identified as Iqbal and Akbar. Police recovered 350 kites and 20 rolls of chemical twine.

suicide: A 45-year-old man committed suicide over domestic issues in the Manawan police limits on Monday. The victim identified as Arif, a resident of Fahad Town, worked as a rickshaw driver.

A police official said the victim was perturbed over his financial condition. On the day of the incident, he locked himself up in a room and hanged himself with a ceiling fan. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. Police have handed over the body to the victim’s family.

HIT TO DEATH: A 65-year-old man was killed by a speeding vehicle in the Baghbanpura police limits on Monday. The victim has been identified as Muhammad Anwar. The victim was trying to cross the road when a vehicle hit him from behind.

As a result, he received multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police have collected evidences to trace out the accused driver. Police have handed over the body to the victim’s family.

Booked: Police have registered a case against the PML-N candidate for by-elections Suhail Shaukat Butt and three others for violation of Code of Conduct on Monday. They had displayed the weapons during the election campaign. Police have recovered the weapons and bullets from their custody. Police have also taken the three accused persons into custody.

protest: A large number of eunuchs staged a protest demonstration at the Campus Bridge against police for the registration of a case against their companions for begging.

They blocked the main road for every kind of traffic and chanted slogans. They demanded immediate release of their companions and withdrawal of FIR. Police had taken five eunuchs into custody and registered a case against them.

The protest demonstration resulted into severe traffic mess. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed. Senior officers reached the scene, held a dialogue with them and assured them of justice. Then they dispersed but traffic remained halted for over an hour.

transferred: Punjab government on Monday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of following officers.

Mathar Niaz Rana (awaiting posting) has been directed to report the Establishment Division, Islamabad and was relieved from Punjab. Meanwhile, Multan Development Authority Additional Director General Rizwan Qadir has been transferred and posted as CM Office Deputy Secretary, while Food Department Deputy Secretary (Admin) Warda Shorash has been transferred and posted as Finance Department Deputy Secretary.

week: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said Nutrition and Breastfeeding Week has accessed 76.350 million people. According to a handout issued here on Monday, as per details 8,055,263 children were screened of which malnutrition was found in 312,249 children. Similarly, 1,959,428 pregnant and lactating women were examined and 109,107 stunted women were referred to local health centre for treatment. “I am sad to disclose that such a big number of children across the Punjab were found as stunted,” she regretted.

The health minister advised the lactating women to continue breastfeeding to their infants till the age of year 2. As many as 757,813 fertile couple were provided free of cost family planning commodities during the awareness week.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that now ‘we have smart data regarding stunting and we would start solid initiative to cater the problem’. Health Minister said from October 1 to October 6 2,748,580 stunted children were provided free sachet of vitamins, ORS and zinc supplements.

She briefed that 1,260 health centres across the Punjab were providing diagnostic and treatment facilities to stunted mothers and their infants. Adviser to chief minister on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi was also present on the occasion.