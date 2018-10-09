Tue October 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

Six foreign boys, nine girls withdraw from ATF 14 & Under C’ship

KARACHI: Six foreign boys and nine girls withdrew from the Nemoz ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-1 which started here on Monday. The boys who withdrew were India’s Aryan Deshwal, Jasmeet Duhan, and Agriya Yadav, Nepal’s Aryan Giri, and Hong Kong’s Chi Mong Anson Fung and Ho Wan Li.

The girls who withdrew were Nepal’s Rayana Shah, Shubhangee Laxmi Shah, and Isha Shree Shah, Hong Kong’s Ariba Imran Idrees and Eman Imran Idrees, Sri Lanka’s Saajida Razick, US’s Amina Salibayeva, Thailand’s Puckaporn Jirachavala, and India’s Manya Barange.

A source said the Indian players did not have visas. Although the organisers provided full hospitality to all main draw players, only two Nepali players, Aarav Hada and Pranav Manandhar, turned up for the event.

In the main round of boys’ singles at Karachi Gymkhana top seed Hasheesh Kumar thrashed Taimor Khan 6-0, 6-0; Ahmed Nael beat Zain Ehtisham 6-3, 6-2; wild card entrant Ammaar Ismail overpowered wild card M Farooq 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; third seed Yahya Ehtisham smashed Ibrahim Qureshi 6-0, 6-0; fourth seed Pravav Manandhar from Nepal won against Ayan Khan 6-0, 6-0; Taha Aman beat wildcard entrant Muhammad Kashan 6-0, 6-0; and second seed Aarav Hada from Nepal defeated Mir Saqib 6-0, 6-0.

In the quarter-finals, Hasheesh will face Ammar, Yahya will be up against either Ashar or Bilal, Taha will play against Pravav, and Ahmed Nael is drawn against Aarav. It is pertinent to mention here that last year no international player entered the events in the boys’ category.

