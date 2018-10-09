Tissot marks its one-year countdown to FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019

Le Locle, (Switzerland): Marks exactly one year to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 tipping off in China. The milestone was commemorated today in Beijing and will continue to be celebrated in the eight cities that will host FIBA’s flagship competition.

Tissot has been a FIBA Partner and Official Timekeeper since 2008. In September 2017, the largest traditional Swiss watch brand based on volume and FIBA extended their partnership beyond the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. In addition, Tissot is also the Official Timekeeper of the FIBA EuroBasket, Asia Cup, AmeriCup and AfroBasket and also recently became the Official timekeeper of FIBA 3x3. As a true Global Partner of basketball, Tissot is also the Official Timekeeper of the NBA.

To celebrate this significant milestone on the way to the first World Cup in China, the brand decided to place in these eight different cities countdown clocks, which present the time remaining until next year’s tournament.

Tissot President François Thiébaud said: “We look forward to continue our longstanding relationship with FIBA and these upcoming events will reinforce our relations. Being associated with such an international sport as basketball underlines our dynamic nature and our values of precision and performance. Offering exclusive services to the World Cup and celebrating the key moments also give our customers an additional reason to be proud of their commitment to Tissot”. ***