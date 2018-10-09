Tue October 09, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

FMC International Squash: All seeded players move into second round

KARACHI: All seeded players moved into the second round of FMC International Squash Championship for men at Punjab Squash Complex on Monday.

In the first round, Yannik Omlor from Germany was beaten by Robert Downer from England 9-11, 4-11, 11-5, 11-7, 4-11 in 60 minutes. Wildcard entrant Muhammad Farhan was beaten by Tsz Kwan Lau from Hong Kong 4-11, 7-11, 7-11 in just 20 minutes.

Khawaja Adil Maqbool was thrashed by Tang Ming Hong from Hong Kong 5-11, 1-11, 3-11 in 18 minutes. Abdul Malik Khan was smashed by Israr Ahmed 12-14, 5-11, 6-11 in 24 minutes.

Amaad Fareed won against Zeeshan Khan 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8 in 50 minutes. Addeen Idrakie from Malaysia was overpowered by Henry Leung from Hong Kong 9-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9, 7-11 in 80 minutes.

Chi Him Wong from Hong Kong thrashed wildcard entrant Haris Qasim 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 in 28 minutes. Ali Bokhari beat Zahir Shah 9-11, 11-6, 3-11, 11-1, 11-8 in 44 minutes.

The players who got bye in the first round were top seed Youssef Soliman from Egypt, seventh seed Asim Khan, eight seed Farhan Mehboob, third seed Mazen Gamal from Egypt, fourth seed Auguste Dussourd France, fifth seed Tayyab Aslam, sixth seed Mohd Syafiq Kamal from Malaysia, and second seed Ivan Yuen from Malaysia.

In the second round, Youssef will face Robert Downer, Amaad Fareed will play against Asim Khan, Farhan Mehboob is up against Tsz Kwan Lau, Henry Leung will face Mazen Gamal, Auguste Dussourd will be up against Tang Ming Hong, Chi Him Wong is drawn against Tayyab Aslam, Mohd Syafiq Kamal is to face Israr Ahmed, and Ali will play against Ivan Yuen.

Angus Gillams from England and Alireza Shameli from Iran did not turn up for the event. “Alireza did not have visa. If anyone is not here he must have withdrawn from the event,” said Sheraz Salim, the organiser.

