Under pressure

The number of suicide cases in Pakistan is increasing at a fast pace. Many college- and university-going students have also committed suicide. Last week, an engineering student killed himself. According to some reports, a teacher repeatedly failed him over a personal grudge. Now his family and friends are demanding justice. They have taken to social media to speak up against the university administration. This is not the first time that a student has taken such a grave step. The relevant authorities should investigate the incident and award punishment to people who are responsible from student’s death.

Dua Fasih

Karachi