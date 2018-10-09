Under pressure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The number of suicide cases in Pakistan is increasing at a fast pace. Many college- and university-going students have also committed suicide. Last week, an engineering student killed himself. According to some reports, a teacher repeatedly failed him over a personal grudge. Now his family and friends are demanding justice. They have taken to social media to speak up against the university administration. This is not the first time that a student has taken such a grave step. The relevant authorities should investigate the incident and award punishment to people who are responsible from student’s death.
Dua Fasih
Karachi
The number of suicide cases in Pakistan is increasing at a fast pace. Many college- and university-going students have also committed suicide. Last week, an engineering student killed himself. According to some reports, a teacher repeatedly failed him over a personal grudge. Now his family and friends are demanding justice. They have taken to social media to speak up against the university administration. This is not the first time that a student has taken such a grave step. The relevant authorities should investigate the incident and award punishment to people who are responsible from student’s death.
Dua Fasih
Karachi
Comments