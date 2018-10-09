Changing weather causing viral infections among citizens in capital: experts

Islamabad: As the mercury dips, child experts on Monday said major hospitals in the capital are witnessing an increase in the number of patients infected with seasonal diseases such as cough, runny nose, body ache and viral fever etc.

Talking to private news channel , child expert Dr. Fayaz said that the changing weather was one of the major reasons behind this increase in the number of patients, adding that minors and elderly people were most at risk during this season.

Moreover, he warned that people are more prone to catching germs due to the prevailing spell of dry weather. Winter is the season for cold and flu, so people must keep warm, he advised. He advised people to take some precautionary steps since care was the best way to prevent allergy.

He added the flu is caused by influenza virus which is of major three types A, B and C. These infections are highly contagious, passed by tiny droplets produced during sneezing, coughing of infected persons and touching things with hands and tissues that others touch.

Dr explained that a cold and the flu have many of the same symptoms. But a cold is generally mild, while the flu tends to be more severe. Stop smoking and avoid second hand smoke. Drink plenty of fluids, at least eight to 10 glasses of water and fruit juices preferably orange juice. Fluids will help loosen mucus. Drink hot tea or water with lemon and honey.

Chicken soup can also help loosen the mucus. Gargle with warm saline water a few times a day to relieve sore throat. Throat spray lozenges may also help to relieve the pain, he added. He suggested that the patient should suck on cough lozenges or take cough syrup to quiet a dry cough.

Use saline nasal drops to help loosen mucus. However, nasal drops or sprays should not be used longer than three days. Inhaling steam can help a blocked nose. Wash your nose frequently, he said.

Dr added that Zinc supplements may help to settle a cold more quickly. They help to boost resistance. Avoid close contact with people who have a cold. Wash your hands after touching someone who has a cold, even when shaking hands, after touching an object they have touched like doorknobs and after blowing your nose, he mentioned.

The number of people suffering from seasonal diseases would increase manifold in the coming months. Rising level of pollution in Islamabad is also a major reason behind the increasing number of patients, Dr noted. It is need of the time to create awareness among public regarding protection from infections, he said. Physician said that the people should use green tea, coffee and tea to avoid viral infections.