JUI-F Bannu leader joins PTI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former candidate for PK-89 in elections, Malik Shireen announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.
He announced his joining during a press conference in the presence of PTI Bannu district president Matiullah Khan and PTI candidate for NA-35 Maulana Nasim Ali Shah for upcoming by-polls and other local leaders. Speaking at the press conference, Malik Shireen said that he had joined JUI-F to address the issues of people of his constituency but the party overlooked his demands for funds to improve the condition of his electorate.
BANNU: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former candidate for PK-89 in elections, Malik Shireen announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.
He announced his joining during a press conference in the presence of PTI Bannu district president Matiullah Khan and PTI candidate for NA-35 Maulana Nasim Ali Shah for upcoming by-polls and other local leaders. Speaking at the press conference, Malik Shireen said that he had joined JUI-F to address the issues of people of his constituency but the party overlooked his demands for funds to improve the condition of his electorate.
Comments