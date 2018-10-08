Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

National Bank emerge CNS hockey champions

ISLAMABAD: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) edged out Wapda on a sudden death penalty shootout to win the 2nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament at the National Stadium in Lahore Sunday.

The Bankers went two goals ahead and each time Wapda reduced the margin to one.

Eventually, with just two minutes left Wapda made it 4-4 to send the match into shootout.

Here again, it ended equal after five shoots had been taken by the each side.

Finally, National Bank won the final in the sudden death shootout.

In 3rd minute, NBP’s Bilal Qadir squandered a good chance with a poor shot. Four minutes later he made amends by putting his side ahead with a good finish off a fine move.

Within two minutes, a banker forward was felled in the Wapda circle. The resulting penalty stroke was calmly converted by their captain Ammad Shakeel Butt, wrong footing the goal keeper.

Wapda reduced the margin in the 17th minute. A swift left side move culminated in Ajaz Ahmed flicking the ball in. But just three minutes later, NBP restored the two goal advantage. A brilliant aerial ball covering more than 50 metres was collected well by Dilber near the Wapda circle. He then put it past the onrushing Wapda net minder.

Third quarter saw spectacular hockey at a fast pace. Just two minutes after the restart, an electrifying Wapda raid rattled the bankers’ defence and Irfan Jr slotted in from a close range to make it 3-2.

Pole to pole game ensued. Wapda, in particular, utilising both the wings, created some good chances but couldn’t get the desired result because of the rival custodian Mazhar and poor finishing.

National Bank also had a few opportunities. In the 43rd minute, Abubakar made it 4-2 converting his side’s first penalty corner with a perfect high flick.

Early in the last quarter, Wapda had a penalty stroke of their own. Lanky international Aleem Bilal flicked it to goal keeper’s left and it was 4-3.

Wapda wasted four back-to-back penalty corners. When they couldn’t make anything out of their seventh penalty corners as well, it seemed all over.

National Bank also made a few attacks. One of which saw a fast Wapda turnover of which Shajeeh scored the equaliser in the 58th minute from a close range. It ended 4-4 and shootout went out in favour of National Bank in the sudden death phase.

In the match for third position between two sister departments inexperienced Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited with just a couple of junior internationals surprised Sui Southern Gas Company 4-1 t end up on victory stand.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away prizes to the both teams.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro