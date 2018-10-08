National Bank emerge CNS hockey champions

ISLAMABAD: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) edged out Wapda on a sudden death penalty shootout to win the 2nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament at the National Stadium in Lahore Sunday.

The Bankers went two goals ahead and each time Wapda reduced the margin to one.

Eventually, with just two minutes left Wapda made it 4-4 to send the match into shootout.

Here again, it ended equal after five shoots had been taken by the each side.

Finally, National Bank won the final in the sudden death shootout.

In 3rd minute, NBP’s Bilal Qadir squandered a good chance with a poor shot. Four minutes later he made amends by putting his side ahead with a good finish off a fine move.

Within two minutes, a banker forward was felled in the Wapda circle. The resulting penalty stroke was calmly converted by their captain Ammad Shakeel Butt, wrong footing the goal keeper.

Wapda reduced the margin in the 17th minute. A swift left side move culminated in Ajaz Ahmed flicking the ball in. But just three minutes later, NBP restored the two goal advantage. A brilliant aerial ball covering more than 50 metres was collected well by Dilber near the Wapda circle. He then put it past the onrushing Wapda net minder.

Third quarter saw spectacular hockey at a fast pace. Just two minutes after the restart, an electrifying Wapda raid rattled the bankers’ defence and Irfan Jr slotted in from a close range to make it 3-2.

Pole to pole game ensued. Wapda, in particular, utilising both the wings, created some good chances but couldn’t get the desired result because of the rival custodian Mazhar and poor finishing.

National Bank also had a few opportunities. In the 43rd minute, Abubakar made it 4-2 converting his side’s first penalty corner with a perfect high flick.

Early in the last quarter, Wapda had a penalty stroke of their own. Lanky international Aleem Bilal flicked it to goal keeper’s left and it was 4-3.

Wapda wasted four back-to-back penalty corners. When they couldn’t make anything out of their seventh penalty corners as well, it seemed all over.

National Bank also made a few attacks. One of which saw a fast Wapda turnover of which Shajeeh scored the equaliser in the 58th minute from a close range. It ended 4-4 and shootout went out in favour of National Bank in the sudden death phase.

In the match for third position between two sister departments inexperienced Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited with just a couple of junior internationals surprised Sui Southern Gas Company 4-1 t end up on victory stand.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away prizes to the both teams.