CCB retrieves commercial plot

Rawalpindi : Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) in its operation against land grabbers on Sunday retrieved a commercial plot worth millions of rupees in commercial market, Chaklala, Scheme-III area.

According to details, CCB anti-encroachment team in collaboration with the police under the supervision of Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Naveed Nawaz conducted operation early morning and retrieved its plot from the encroachers which was illegally occupied. ACEO talking to this agency informed that the operation would continue and no one would be given any relaxation.