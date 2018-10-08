Khursheed warns PM against political victimisation

SUKKUR: PPP leader Khursheed Shah warned incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan against political victimisation while urging latter to come to his senses. He was addressing a public gathering Sunday in Sukkur. He added Imran would be removed from the political landscape if he continued to indulge (in conflicts). Who will construct five million houses when the person who initiated Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme has been imprisoned, he inquired. He said his party has served the people without discrimination. The government must fulfil its promise of creating millions of jobs to reduce unemployment in the country.