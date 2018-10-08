Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents during the past 24 hours.

Police said Sunday that Akhtar, 60, of Chak 37/GB swallowed poisonous pills after dejecting over a domestic dispute. He was rushed to the hospital where he expired. In another incident, Mujahid, 30, of Mohallah Ghafoorabad, Chiniot swallowed poisonous pills when his parents did not give him the pocket money. He was taken to Allied Hospital where he breathed his last. Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Inter Part-I result today: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad, is announcing the results of annual Intermediate (Part-1) examinations today (October 8).

According to BISE spokesman, arrangements were made to announce the results in a ceremony to be held at BISE auditorium at 10am. The result gazette will be available on CDs at the designated bank branches while the result will also be uploaded on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk. The candidates can also get their result by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240 after 10:10am, he added.

wheat cultivation: The agricultural experts have advised the farmers to start wheat cultivation in arid areas from October 15 to get better production.