11 dead in Haiti earthquake

PORT-AU-PRINCE: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Haiti late Saturday, killing at least 11 people, injuring more than 130 others and damaging homes in the Caribbean nation, authorities said. The epicenter of the quake was located about 19 kilometers (12 miles) northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix, the US Geological Survey reported. The quake, which was felt across the country, struck at 8:10 pm (0010 GMT Sunday) at a shallow depth of 11.7 kilometers. Government spokesman Eddy Jackson Alexis told.