Mon October 08, 2018
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Another surgical strike?

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

S
Sabah
October 8, 2018

Talks with India best option to resolve all issues: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the United Nations to constitute a Commission of Inquiry to probe the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Held Kashmir on the basis of the report presented by the UN Human Rights Commission.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday in Multan, he said the Kashmir issue has been in the limelight following presentation of the UNHR report. Qureshi said he met the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during his visit to the United States and urged him to constitute a Commission of Inquiry for probing the Indian atrocities in IHK.

To a question about Pakistan’s relations with neighbours, the foreign minister said Pakistan wants good ties with India and restoration of talks is the best option to resolve all issues, including poverty, education and construction of dams.

He said India’s backtracking on meeting of its foreign minister with Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly is regrettable as it spoiled an opportunity of bringing both countries together.

About his recent address in the UN General Assembly, the foreign minister said he presented Pakistan’s viewpoint in an effective manner. He said he observed a change in the attitude of the US administration.

He said the relations between Pakistan and the US are improving gradually. To another question about opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest, the foreign minister said the NAB and courts are independent institutions and cases against the opposition leader were not initiated by the PTI government.

