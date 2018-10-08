146 degrees awarded at Peshawar FAST convocation

PESHAWAR: About 146 graduates were awarded degrees at the 56th convocation of FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences here.

The degrees were awarded to 146 graduates of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Management Sciences at its Peshawar campus, said a press release. Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra and Rector FAST National University Prof Dr Ayub Alvi awarded medals to position holders of batch 2014-2018.

In his speech, Taimur Jhagra, who was the chief guest, congratulated graduates and their proud parents. He praised the FAST-National University for promoting higher education across the province. The minister emphasised the importance of youth in development of Pakistan and highlighted the endeavours, which the incumbent government is planning for welfare of youth.

He stressed the importance of challenging the existing societal narrative and discourse and urged the students to avoid stereotypical thinking. The Rector of federally chartered FAST-NUCES University, Dr Ayub Alvi, in his speech said that FAST pioneered development of IT industry in Pakistan by offering the country's first undergraduate programme in Computer Science. Director Campus Prof Dr Muhammad Tariq apprised the audience of the progress being made at FAST Peshawar campus since its inception.