14 civilians killed in DR Congo machete attack

GOMA, DR Congo: Machete-wielding attackers killed at least 14 civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s restive North Kivu province, a local official said on Sunday, in a wave of violence plaguing the mineral-rich region. A further nine people were injured in the assault near the village of Rubaya some 60 kilometres north of the province’s capital Goma, regional governor Cosmas Kangakolo said.