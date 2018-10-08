NBP win CNS hockey final in sudden death phase

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) beat WAPDA after a thrilling competition in the final of the Second Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey at the National Stadium.

Thrice did NBP go two goals ahead, but each time WAPDA reduced the margin to one. Eventually, with just two minutes left, WAPDA made it 4-4 to send the match into shootout. Even in that phase, both teams’ scores remained equal.

NBP made the initial inroads. In the third minute, Bilal Qadir squandered a good chance with a poor shot. Four minutes later he made amends by putting his side ahead with a good finish off a fine move.

Within two minutes, an NBP forward was felled in the WAPDA circle. The resulting penalty stroke was calmly converted by their captain Ammad Shakeel Butt. WAPDA reduced the margin in the 17th minute. A swift left-side move culminated in Ajaz Ahmed flicking the ball in.

But just three minutes later, NBP restored the two goal advantage. A brilliant aerial ball covering more than 50 metres was collected well by Dilber near the WAPDA circle. He then put it past the onrushing WAPDA net minder.

At half time, NBP were leading 3-1. In the third minute of the third quarter, an electrifying WAPDA raid rattled the bankers’ defence and Irfan Jr slotted in from a close range to make it 3-2.

In the 43rd minute, NBP’s Abubakr made it 4-2 converting hisside’s first penalty corner with a perfect high flick. Early in the last quarter, WAPDA had a penalty stroke. Lanky international Aleem Bilal flicked it to the goalkeeper’s left and it was 4-3.

WAPDA wasted four back-to-back PCs. But Shajeeh scored the equaliser in the 58th minute from a close range. In the match for the third position, SNGPL upset SSGC 4-1. The inexperienced SNGPL, with just a couple of junior internationals, surprised SSGC who are a formidable combination of senior and junior internationals.

SNGPL ran into a four-goal lead. SSGC got a consolation goal netted by Rizwan Jr.Winners NBP received Rs500,000, the runners-up WAPDA Rs300,000, and SNGPL Rs200,000. Player of the Tournament Rashid Mahmood (Navy) got Rs50,000, top scorer Aleem Bilal (WAPDA) Rs25,000, and the best goalkeeper Rana Umair (SNGPL) Rs25,000.