Man shot dead

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A man was shot dead by 10 people over a property dispute here on Friday. Muhammad Asif, 40, of village Dhullam Kahlwan, tehsil Pasroor, was murdered near Anwar Club by accused Umer alias Chora and his nine accomplices. Police have registered a case against the accused.
Comments