Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
On the beaten track

On the beaten track
Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

National

P
Pr
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘National narrative can help eliminate terrorism’

LAHORE: Majlis Ulema Pakistan Chairman and Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Lahore Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad has said that implementation of the Islamic Sharia laws in the country is guarantee to peace, stability and development of Pakistan.

In a lecture here on Friday, the renowned religious cleric said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees basic rights to all the citizens of Pakistan. “These rights include equal status in the eyes of law; right to social, political and economic activities, right to practice religion and right to expression,” he said, adding that no law in the country can be enacted in contravention of the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah. He said protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan requires a collective effort by all segments of the society.

Throwing light on the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative launched by the government of Pakistan earlier this year, the cleric said the document is not only key to countering extremism in the country but also a way forward to march on the path of peace and prosperity. He said the narrative portrays a soft and positive image of Pakistan and highlights Islam as a religion of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and harmony.

“Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative is in fact a description and explanation of our religion through which the nation has been advised to lead a peaceful life by adhering to Islam’s principles of peace, brotherhood, tolerance, equity, equality and forgiveness,” he said, adding that it is the religious, national and moral responsibility of every citizen that he follows the national narrative and contributes towards establishment of a peaceful society.

The cleric said it was necessary to come up with a national narrative which could play its role in eliminating terrorism, sectarianism and trend of declaring others infidels, adding that ulema belonging to almost all schools of thought have pledged their complete support to the Paigham-e-Pakistan fatwa.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody