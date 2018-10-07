‘National narrative can help eliminate terrorism’

LAHORE: Majlis Ulema Pakistan Chairman and Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Lahore Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad has said that implementation of the Islamic Sharia laws in the country is guarantee to peace, stability and development of Pakistan.

In a lecture here on Friday, the renowned religious cleric said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees basic rights to all the citizens of Pakistan. “These rights include equal status in the eyes of law; right to social, political and economic activities, right to practice religion and right to expression,” he said, adding that no law in the country can be enacted in contravention of the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah. He said protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan requires a collective effort by all segments of the society.

Throwing light on the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative launched by the government of Pakistan earlier this year, the cleric said the document is not only key to countering extremism in the country but also a way forward to march on the path of peace and prosperity. He said the narrative portrays a soft and positive image of Pakistan and highlights Islam as a religion of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and harmony.

“Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative is in fact a description and explanation of our religion through which the nation has been advised to lead a peaceful life by adhering to Islam’s principles of peace, brotherhood, tolerance, equity, equality and forgiveness,” he said, adding that it is the religious, national and moral responsibility of every citizen that he follows the national narrative and contributes towards establishment of a peaceful society.

The cleric said it was necessary to come up with a national narrative which could play its role in eliminating terrorism, sectarianism and trend of declaring others infidels, adding that ulema belonging to almost all schools of thought have pledged their complete support to the Paigham-e-Pakistan fatwa.