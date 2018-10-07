Private hospitals, educational institutes not to be allowed to exploit people: Buzdar

Lahore: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government has directed formation of task forces to improve the facilities provided to the common man in private hospitals, medical colleges and private schools.

Talking to various delegations in the CM’s Office, he said provision of best facilities and relief to the people was basic responsibility of the government. He listened to the problems of the people and issue orders to resolve them.

He said private hospitals, private colleges and schools would not be allowed to exploit the people. The task forces will present a report on the facilities, teaching faculty, admission policy, fee structure and other matters of private hospital, colleges and schools, he said, adding private hospitals, colleges and schools would be regulated in the light of the report. Low-cost quality education and health facilities are the basic rights of the people, he said.

The chief minister said the Punjab government would also review from all aspects the entrance tests of the engineering universities and medical colleges. He said financial exploitation in the name of preparation for entrance tests would not be allowed.

He claimed transparency had been improved in a short time. Investment and public trust will increase due to transparency while a favourable environment is being ensured for the investment, he said.