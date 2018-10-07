PHF has achieved everything but positive results: Khokhar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said on Saturday that the PHF has achieved everything but positive results internationally and is happy that the margin of defeats has come down to just one goal.

Talking to the media following the PHF’s executive board meeting in Lahore, he admitted that results were not positive in these years. “But there is a silver lining to all this — we have brought down the margin of defeat to just one goal. Japan defeated Pakistan by one goal in the Asian Games in a very important match,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Japan is ranked 16th in the world, three places lower than Pakistan.

In yet another surprising answer to the media’s query, the PHF president forgot about the Asian Champions Trophy count, saying that the Oman tournament would be the first one. “The Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Oman later this month will be new on the calendar. It is good for Asian hockey,” Khokhar said.

Oman will stage the fifth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy later this month. Pakistan have reached the final on all four previous occasions, winning it in 2012 and 2013. India won on the other two occasions.

To a question about Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup starting in India from November 28, Khokhar said his team was ready for the important tournament.

“We have already submitted two installments for our boarding and lodging with the organisers while the third is due on October 15.

“I am hopeful that despite negative results over the last few years, we will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.”

He admitted facing financial constraints and said that the federation required government grants. “We are waiting for the government’s financial support,” he said.

The PHF president said that the national team was making a new start after the recent resignation of the head coach.

Earlier, the House approved the playing rights to be granted to Mari Petroleum.

PHF Vice President Muhammad Saeed Khan was requested to head the committee for recommending amendments to the PHF Constitution.

The House also discussed the application forwarded to the FIH, FIA and NAB by former players and members of the PHF Congress blemishing the Pakistan Hockey Federation. The members were of the view that severe disciplinary action should be taken against the defaulters to curb this uncalled for and unwanted tendency once for all.