Sun October 07, 2018
Islamabad

October 7, 2018

Students perform ‘Road to Independence’ play

Islamabad : Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori & High School, Senior Section Islamabad conducted a special programme in which they presented a play ‘Road to Independence,’ says a press release.

The primary and secondary students along with their teachers wrote a play elaborating the significant events that took place during the freedom movement from 1857 till 1947. The play not only described the historical events in a chronological order but also highlighted some important figures who selflessly contributed during the freedom movement.

The play started off when the students through dialogues stated the historical event of the war of independence followed by the contributions of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. Dressed up in the signature style of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, wearing a cap and a coat, one of the students elaborated Sir Syed’s ideology and his struggle for educating the Muslims. The play continued as the students kept on coming on the stage to deliver dialogues between one another, highlighting the history.

Allama Iqbals Two Nation Theory and his Allahabad Address of 1930 were also presented in front of the audience. The inclusion of Iqbals poetry added strength to the dialogues. The student dressed up as Allama Iqbal, not only delivered the dialogues but also recited excerpts from Iqbal’s famous poetical work ‘Bang e Dara’, which was highly appreciated by all.

The last part of the programme foregrounded the Lahore Resolution. The famous event of 23rd March 1940 was presented in the form of a story from the perspective of a teenager who attended it. The scenario portrayed by the student through the story made the audience feel as if they were a part of the resolution which was passed in 1940. The programme ended as the presenters received a big round of applause from the audience and appreciation from the Principal Shahida Khurshid who also motivated the students to work hard for the prosperity of their beloved country Pakistan.

