Sun October 07, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

FMC Int’l Men’s Squash C’ship arrangements finalised

LAHORE: The Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has finalized arrangements for FMC International Men’s Squash Championship 2018 here at a local hotel where a four-walled glass court has been installed with proper seating arrangements for the guests and officials alike.

PSA secretary Sheraz Saleem along with Treasurer Tariq Siddique Malik briefed the media at the National Hockey Stadium about the first ever international tournament going to be held in the city after a gap of around two decades. Sheriz said for the protection of the visiting international as well as national players Pakistan Air Force has taken control of the security arrangements. The players will start gathering at the capital city of Punjab from today. Around 24 international players besides the local players will be featuring in the event.

“Apart from Pakistan, players from England, Egypt, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong and Germany are taking part in the event,” he added. The names of players are Robert Downer from England, Yousef Soliman Egypt, Ivan Yuen Malaysia, Maze Gamal Eygypet, Auguste Dussourd France, M. Shafiq Kamal Malaysia, Adeen Idrakie Malysia, Tsz Kw an Lau Hong Kong, Tang Ming Hong Kong, Chi Him Wong Hong Kong, Henery Leung Hong Kong, Yannik Omlor Germany came to play in FMC International. Sheraz said matches of first two phases will be held at the Punjab Squash Complex while quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be played in the glass court.

Sheraz said after Men and Women Championships will commence from October 13 while the finals will be played on October 17. “The men’s championship will be participated by players of hosts Pakistan, Egypt, Kuwait, England, Ireland, Malaysia and Germany while players of hosts Pakistan, Egypt, Iran and France will feature in the women’s event.”

The male players include Shehab Essam Germany, Ammar Altamimi, Kuwait, Sean Conoroy Irland and Naveed Maleksabet from Ireland and some players retained here from FMC international event. While female players are Menna Nasser from Egypet, Farhah Momen from Eygept, Arezoosadat Mousavizadeh from Iran and Melissa Alves from France will come to play in Lahore.

