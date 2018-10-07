Sun October 07, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Siraj asks NAB to maintain credibility in corruption cases

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) not to make itself controversial to maintain public confidence in its activities.

NAB must hear the cases against the arrested political leaders in open court, the JI ameer said while talking to the media at Mansoora after addressing a convention of his party members on Saturday.

Sirajul Haq said National Accountability Bureau was set up after Anti-Corruption Establishment itself became corrupt, adding that the National Accountability Bureau must maintain its credibility.

He said all political parties except the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had reservations about the results of the July elections.

He said the government had set up a parliamentary commission to probe the rigging allegations but the commission was headed by a federal minster. He said the commission under a federal minister could conduct an impartial enquiry into the matter. He said somebody from the opposition should have been heading the commission. The JI ameer said the foreign minister had courageously presented the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly. However, he said, that the actions of the government should be in conformity with the stance.

He said that instead of providing any relief to masses, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had increased the prices of gas, petroleum products and electricity.

Sirajul haq said JI strongly supported construction of dams but these mega projects could not be built through donations, therefore, the government must allocate funds for them.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party ministers of Sindh had amassed heaps of wealth but the plight of the poor had not improved there.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch and JI Sindh chief Dr Merajul Huda also addressed the gathering.

