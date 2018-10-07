Five Pak players named in Malawi T20 team

KARACHI: Karachi’s all-rounder Moazzam Baig is one of the five Pakistani cricketers who have been named in the Malawi cricket team which will feature in the 2018 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup qualifiers and 2018 Africa Cricket Association (ACA) T20 Africa Cup qualifiers.

Mohammad Abdullah, Sami Sohail, Mohammad Khurram and Rafiq Sajee are the other players.

Moazzam is a right-handed batsman and off-spinner. He has represented Karachi Under-19 team in the past.

This will be the first time in eight years when Malawi cricket team will take part in the qualifiers.