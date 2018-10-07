Sun October 07, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

SHC orders inquiry into ‘extrajudicial killing’ of missing man

The Sindh High Court has directed the additional inspector general of police of the province to conduct an inquiry alleged the extrajudicial killing of a missing man in a police encounter.

The direction came at a hearing of a petition of Sajida Amir Ahmed, who alleged that her son Saad Khan was picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies on July 10, 2017, from Karachi airport. She submitted that Khan had come from Turbat along with his friend, and her petition against his disappearance was pending in the court.

The court had earlier been informed by the investigation officer that Khan had been killed in a shootout in the Khawaja Ajmeer Nagri police limits on October 5 last year as he had been identified an activist of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The petitioner disputed the claim of the police and sought an impartial inquiry into the police encounter.

A division bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, observed that the family of the missing person had filed the petition alleging that Khan had been missing since July 10 and directed the additional IGP to hold an inquiry into the charage of the extrajudicial killing of the petitioner’s son and submit a report within a month.

NAB inquiry

The Sindh High Court issued notices to pre-admission notices to the deputy prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau, Pemra and others on a petition seeking the completion of an inquiry pertaining to illegal appointments to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in Lyari.

