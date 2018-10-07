Unsafe connections

Cabin shops are a common source of income for the unskilled workforce. These stalls can be seen on many street corners. However, residents seldom realise the hazard created by these cabins that are mostly built on encroached land. These cabins usually obtain their electric supply through illegal means. Hence, no electricity meters or power generators are seen around these cabins to regulate their electricity consumption.

Most of these shops operate on unsafe hook connections which pose potential threat to their own lives and property around them as they are likely to result in an electrical short circuit which can cause fire. The relevant authorities must take notice of this issue.

Siraj Muneer Soomro ( Karachi )