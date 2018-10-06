Constable abducts, rapes student in Okara

OKARA: A police constable allegedly abducted an 8th class student and raped her here.

Constable Maqbool Ahmed Shakir of Hujra Shah Moqeem police station allegedly abducted Muqaddas Bibi of village Bhokan on late Thursday night. He took her to a Dera where he allegedly raped her. Upon hearing her screams, locals reached there and caught him. He was handed over to the police and a case was registered against him.

Meanwhile, an 8th class student was abducted for sexual assault but was safely released after two days. On Sept 27, Qasim Ali, 13, of Faisal Colony went out with his friend M Anees. Few men came and kidnapped him. His father suspected that his son might be at Pir Ali area beside River Ravi. On September 29, they released the boy in the cemetery near village Feroze. Later, a case was registered by the police.

FRAUDSTER HELD: A fraudster, impersonating himself as SP Quetta, was arrested here on Friday.

Later identified as Khalid Hussain, he introduced himself to ASP Depalpur Malik Singhar as M Tahir, SP Quetta. He took the police contingent with him and visited various police stations for inspection. Casting doubt, the SHO Haveli Lakha started investigation and found him fraudster. Bogus visiting cards were also recovered from him. A case was registered against him. Further investigation is under way.

MAN HELD WITH 26-LITRE LIQUOR: Police Friday recovered 26-litre liquor from a brewery here. On a tip-off, the Gogera police raided the farmhouse of Ahmed, who was running the brewery. The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him.