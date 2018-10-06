Maqsood made PHF director

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Former Olympian Maqsood Khan has assumed office at Director Game Development Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday. PHF president Sajjad Khokhar appointed Maqsood in place of sacked Director Game Development Naveed Alam, who indentified several malpractices in the PHF. Maqsood after assuming office said that club hockey development is his priority, which is our main nursery and after reviewing several aspects tournament will be organised to tap talent.
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Former Olympian Maqsood Khan has assumed office at Director Game Development Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday. PHF president Sajjad Khokhar appointed Maqsood in place of sacked Director Game Development Naveed Alam, who indentified several malpractices in the PHF. Maqsood after assuming office said that club hockey development is his priority, which is our main nursery and after reviewing several aspects tournament will be organised to tap talent.
Comments