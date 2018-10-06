Maqsood made PHF director

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Former Olympian Maqsood Khan has assumed office at Director Game Development Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday. PHF president Sajjad Khokhar appointed Maqsood in place of sacked Director Game Development Naveed Alam, who indentified several malpractices in the PHF. Maqsood after assuming office said that club hockey development is his priority, which is our main nursery and after reviewing several aspects tournament will be organised to tap talent.