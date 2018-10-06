Punjab Junior Badminton from tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab Junior Badminton Championships will be held at Nishtar Park Sports Gymnasium Hall Sports Board Punjab Lahore from October 7. To be participated by 200 young male and female players from Punjab championships will be contested in boys singles U-14, U-16 and girls singles U-16, men’s single and doubles U-18 and women’s singles and doubles U-18. The quarter finalists of all events will be selected for National Junior Badminton Championships which will be held at the same venue from October 11 to 14. Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan will inaugurate the championship being organised in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab.